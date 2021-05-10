Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.67 million and a P/E ratio of -64.76. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$4.15.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

