Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$9.39 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

