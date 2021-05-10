InterRent REIT (IIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$41.86 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

