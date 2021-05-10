Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Venus Concept has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

