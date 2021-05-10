Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $8,161.01

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $8,161.01 and $692.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

