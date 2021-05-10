Veil Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $5.37 million and $37,857.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,332.92 or 1.00134159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049492 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.69 or 0.00715041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $790.90 or 0.01334773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00383168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00241325 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

