Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Million

Analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report sales of $9.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.60 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $108.18 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

