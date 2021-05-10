Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report sales of $9.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.60 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $108.18 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.