EchoLink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $234,187.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $234,187.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00087399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00800926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.30 or 0.09093648 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

