$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce $2.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $11.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 million to $14.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.25 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $27.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

BLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 161,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,816. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

