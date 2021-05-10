renBTC Market Capitalization Tops $749.11 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $749.11 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $59,374.05 or 1.00375235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00087441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.75 or 0.00802600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00105734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.66 or 0.09076035 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

