Brokerages Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGL. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.