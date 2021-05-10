Bismuth (BIS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,326.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $10,326.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,925,391 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

