Haven Protocol Price Tops $24.71 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $357.34 million and $2.76 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $24.71 or 0.00041780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,152.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.18 or 0.06862281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.78 or 0.02608165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.00677399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00208305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.89 or 0.00819742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00632876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00528554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,459,310 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

