$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 million and the highest is $3.74 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $8.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Biomerica stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.