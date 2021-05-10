Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Ventas also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,704. Ventas has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

