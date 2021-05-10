Litecoin Plus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $171.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $136,749.19 and $171.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,422.26 or 1.00505653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

