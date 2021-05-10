Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce sales of $6.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $7.48 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 17,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

