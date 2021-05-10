ALLY Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,309.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $11,309.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00794662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.81 or 0.09089160 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

