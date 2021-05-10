Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target at $15.17

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 519,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

