TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $445.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.10 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

