Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,482.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 132% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 80.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $1,482.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00790305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.46 or 0.08989599 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.