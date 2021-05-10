Brokerages Set Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT at $25.70

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Translate Bio stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 702,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,359. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

