The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEGRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of WEGRY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

