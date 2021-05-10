Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.

Koppers stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 192,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. Koppers has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

