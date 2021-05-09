Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

PMMAF stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. Puma has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

