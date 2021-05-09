$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. 766,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. Xylem has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.