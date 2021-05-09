Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 169,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

