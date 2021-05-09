STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $164,172.74 and $277.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,366.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.43 or 0.06782283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.41 or 0.02542511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00682877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00208379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.00809889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00621396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.12 or 0.00525751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004963 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

