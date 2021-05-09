Cornichon (CORN) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $6,214.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00249648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.95 or 0.01162184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.67 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,238.42 or 0.99783492 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

