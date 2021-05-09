Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $34.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,455. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.