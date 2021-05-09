Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

