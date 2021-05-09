3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

TGOPY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.