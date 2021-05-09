Unido EP (UDO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $215,184.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $215,184.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00249839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.23 or 0.01163102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00763677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.52 or 1.00020259 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

