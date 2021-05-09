Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:ROYMF remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Friday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

