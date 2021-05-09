Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$129.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE:PBH traded up C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$122.35. 42,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.82. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$74.84 and a one year high of C$123.18.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.