Analysts Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Target Price at C$5.64

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

VNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.22 million and a PE ratio of 129.06. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.