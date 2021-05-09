Analysts Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Target Price at C$5.64

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.
VNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
5N Plus stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.22 million and a PE ratio of 129.06. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
