Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 4,052,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,709. Paya has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

