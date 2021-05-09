Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.33. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

AYI traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $191.64. 377,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.