Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.86 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.34 to $19.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 700.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 45,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $254.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,255. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average of $236.39. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

