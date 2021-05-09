smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.63 Million

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $9,048.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00250412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.62 or 0.01163638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00762337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.40 or 0.99840220 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

