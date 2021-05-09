FantasyGold Trading 49.2% Lower This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $82,350.11 and $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00250412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.62 or 0.01163638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00762337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.40 or 0.99840220 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

