bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $759,997.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $712.52 or 0.01207530 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $759,997.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.00790065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.40 or 0.09045409 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

