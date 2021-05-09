Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to 1.00-1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $32.88. 5,605,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

