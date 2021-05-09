iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.00. 1,260,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $182.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

