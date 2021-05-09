$0.31 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

ATCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 335,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

