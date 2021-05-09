Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Avnet posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

