Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 3,626,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.88.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

