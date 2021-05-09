Vulcan Forged PYR Market Capitalization Tops $83.90 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00008108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $83.90 million and approximately $145,665.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00067132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00105129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00787765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.69 or 0.08997619 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

