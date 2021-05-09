Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $335,953.08 and approximately $83,799.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00066395 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002913 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.76 or 0.00680524 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.