TrustVerse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00790102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,326.53 or 0.09067535 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

